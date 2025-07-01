DOVER– Delaware lawmakers passed a bill to ban local police partnerships with federal immigration enforcement yesterday.
HB 182 prohibits local agencies from assisting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) through the 287(g) program and requires the termination of any existing ICE agreements in the state. The bill does not prevent police from enforcing court-ordered warrants or sharing criminal record information.
This follows an executive order issued by President Donald Trump in January instructing ICE to authorize police cooperation through the 287(g) program.
Those partnerships allow ICE to "enhance collaboration with state and local law enforcement partners to protect the homeland through the arrest and removal of aliens who undermine the safety of our nation’s communities and the integrity of U.S. immigration laws," according to the agency's website.
A map updated May 13 shows no active 287(g) agreements in Delaware.
A similar Maryland law took effect June 1, requiring any agreements to be terminated by July 1.
The International Association of Chiefs of Police responded to several states' similar efforts, saying the organization "strongly opposes state or local laws that prohibit state and local police agencies from communicating with or supporting federal agencies in addressing criminal activity in the community."
Another measure, HS 1 for HB 94, looked to require 48-hours notice of immigration enforcement to the State Attorney General under certain circumstances, but did not meet the legislative deadline.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Delaware called on lawmakers to prohibit 287(g) agreements after the Camden Police Department became the first and only Delaware agency to enter one in April.
Governor Matt Meyer (D) has promised to limit local law enforcement cooperation with ICE, "Unless there is a valid court warrant and an exigent circumstance where the community is at risk."
After passing the Senate on the last day of legislative session, the bill now heads to Gov. Meyer's desk.