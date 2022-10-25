LAUREL, Del. - Police are searching for a Delmar, Del. man with several active warrants on file for his arrest. This is the third time he has been wanted for similar incidents.
Laurel police say that at around 2:30 a.m. Oct. 13, an officer attempted to pull over a red 2001 Ford F150, driven by Marc A Brown, 23, in the area of Sussex Highway and Discount Land Road. Brown did not stop for police signals, and sped off into Bethel. Police gave chase, but stopped out of concern for public safety.
Then, on Oct. 17, deputies from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office in Maryland attempted to pull over the same pickup truck in connection to a criminal investigation. But Brown sped away while one of the deputies was still holding onto him. Deputies gave chase, but stopped out of concern for public safety, according to police.
Laurel police say this is the third time Brown has been wanted for similar incidents. He was also wanted in April 2019 and May 2020.
Brown currently has six active arrest warrants in Delaware for violating probation related to three prior car pursuit convictions, a resisting arrest conviction, and two other theft cases.
Brown is wanted by Delaware State Police, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and the Laurel Police Department for new charges.
An increased cash reward of $1,000 is being offered for information leading to Brown's arrest. The information can be submitted anonymously though http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com/ or by calling 800-847-3333. Additionally, you can text-a-tip to CRIMES (274637). Type "KEYWORD" then the tip information to receive a confidential Tip ID number.