Laurel Police Seeking Theft Suspect

LAUREL, Del. - Police are searching for the suspect in a theft incident near Market Street and Delaware Avenue.
Laurel police say on July 17, around 10:38 a.m., a suspect used a rock to shatter the front windows of a parked car and removed several items of value before fleeing northbound on Delaware Avenue.
Police say the victim in this case is a 76-year-old woman, making the case a felony.
Anyone with information about this incident or any other criminal activity is asked to contact the Laurel Police Department at 302-875-2244 or by direct message to this page. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Delaware Crimestoppers by calling 800-847-3333 or texting "KEYWORD" followed by your information to CRIMES (274637). Tips submitted to Crimestoppers that lead to an arrest are potentially eligible for a cash reward.