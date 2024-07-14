LAUREL, DE - The Laurel Police Department is warning Sussex County residents of a recent text message scam.
LPD say the scam involves the victim being sent a text message from a subject that claims to be someone they (the victim) know. Police say the conversations have started out normal, then transition to the subject asking for money in the form of gift cards.
Laurel Police say if you think you are being scammed, or that the person contacting you is not who they say they are, LPD "recommend making direct contact with the person before proceeding."
There is no need to contact LPD if the scam was attempted. However, if there was money transferred, you should contact Laurel Police.