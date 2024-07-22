LAUREL, DE - A nationwide magazine for school resource officers, educators, and administrators has chosen a Laurel police officer as the face of the publication for the summer.
On the cover of The Journal of School Safety Summer 2024 edition, Delmarva readers may recognize the familiar face of Laurel School Resource Officer (SRO) Patrolman LaShawn Handy. According to Laurel Police Chief, Robert Kracyla, Handy serves as SRO at both the Laurel High School and Middle School. Handy works full time during the schools, responding to all criminal complaints and ensuring a safe environment, according to Kracyla.
Kracyla also says Handy is widely recognized and respected by not only the students he works with on a daily basis, but also school staff, parents, and the Laurel community at large.
The Journal of School Safety is the official publication of the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO), which provides training to school-based law enforcement officers and advocates for school policing and best practices. The organization publishes the magazine quarterly.