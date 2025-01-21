DOVER, DE- Lawmakers from both parties shared a sense of optimism on Tuesday after Governor Matt Meyer’s inauguration, expressing confidence in his vision for Delaware’s future.
In his inaugural address, Meyer outlined goals to address challenges in education, tackle the ongoing housing crisis, and expand opportunities for families across the state. He also pledged to protect healthcare and other rights for Delawareans, vowing to stand against potential threats from Washington.
Meyer emphasized collaboration and unity, promising to set aside political differences to work with lawmakers for the benefit of all Delawareans.
Republican Senator Eric Buckson, representing Delaware’s 16th District, said he is ready to work with the administration to improve the lives of Delawareans.
“As a Republican senator, I’m optimistic. I listen to the speech, I listen to the words and the things that are talked about. And as the governor said, I say the same thing. I am more than willing to be focused on issues that benefit all Delawareans, regardless of politics."
Buckson also emphasized the need for increased support for Kent County, which he feels is often overlooked, and hopes the new administration will address.
“Kent County at times is what I call the pass-through or flyover county. As an advocate for Kent County, I’d like to see the governor recognize where we’re lacking in support services and improve on that."
Representative Kerri Evelyn Harris of Delaware’s 32nd District echoed Buckson’s sentiment, commending Meyer’s focus on education and family support.
“Kyle Evans Gay has young children, understands what it takes—the cost of childcare, what it means to set your child up for success. And Matt, having been a teacher, makes it a point to ask, ‘How do we help our teachers provide the most for our children?’”
Harris also noted the importance of Meyer’s collaborative approach.
“What stood out to me is just the resounding unity when it comes to making sure that the people of Delaware are going to be uplifted,” she said. “Understanding that investment in our youth means education and recognizing that our economy needs to be strong.”
Following his address, Meyer signed an executive order to expand Learn and Earn opportunities for Delaware students, signaling his focus on empowering the next generation.
Lawmakers expressed hope that Meyer’s emphasis on unity and collaboration would help address key issues facing the state in the coming years.