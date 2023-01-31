RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia lawmakers have shelved a pair of bills that would have given unemployment claimants half as much time to file an appeal with a state agency still struggling with some pandemic-related cases. A Senate panel on Monday voted unanimously to shelve a measure that has been pitched as a way to improve efficiencies at the Virginia Employment Commission. The agency struggled to keep up with legitimate claims at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and was swamped with fraudulent ones. A House committee tabled a companion measure last week. The agency's leader had pitched the bills as a way to improve efficiency. But opponents said they would disadvantage claimants and businesses.
Lawmakers Shelve Bills Cutting Unemployment Appeals Times
- Robyn Walters
-
- Updated
Robyn Walters
Producer
