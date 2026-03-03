ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland lawmakers are considering a major expansion of legal online gambling that would allow online casino-style gaming and online bingo, but the final decision would be left up to the voters.
Two Senate bills, SB 761 and SB 885, are designed to work in tandem. SB 761 is the constitutional step that would place a statewide referendum question on the November 2026 general election ballot:
“Do you favor the expansion of commercial gaming in the State of Maryland to authorize Internet gaming for dedicated purposes including the funding of public education?”
If voters reject the question, the proposal would end there and no online gaming expansion would take effect under the two bills.
SB 885 provides the policy framework that would govern the industry if voters approve the referendum. The bill outlines how internet gaming and online bingo would be licensed and regulated by the Maryland State Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, including eligibility requirements, operational oversight, and consumer safeguards. The bill is structured around existing casino gaming in Maryland, generally limiting participation to current casino operators and approved partners, rather than opening licensing broadly to new entrants.
The bills’ primary sponsor, Senator Ron Watson, of Prince George’s County, frames education as a central purpose for the state’s share of proceeds should online gaming be adopted.
SB 885 also includes measures aimed at addressing potential downsides of expanded online gambling, including provisions tied to problem gambling monitoring and a fund intended to assist casino employees who could be economically affected if more gambling activity shifts from in-person facilities to mobile platforms.
If both bills pass the General Assembly and voters approve the referendum, the legal change would allow Maryland to move from a casino-floor model to a system where residents could place bets on casino-style games through regulated online platforms. Should the proposed referendum pass in November 2026, SB 885 is written to take effect shortly afterward, setting the rules for licensing, enforcement, and ongoing reporting.
The bills remain under consideration in Annapolis, and the timeline depends first on legislative approval and then, ultimately, on the outcome of a statewide vote in 2026.