SUSSEX COUNTY, DE- State, local, and federal leaders gathered Friday at the Indian River Inlet to review projects completed over the past year and discuss upcoming efforts to help protect Delaware's coastline.
Officials toured the sand bypass system, which has been back in operation since its closure around 2020, helping bring sand to the coast after years of erosion. They also highlighted recent work and previewed projects scheduled to begin soon, including beach nourishment on the north side of the inlet and jetty improvements planned for next year.
Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Greg Patterson said the new projects will build on existing protections.
"The Corps of Engineers is about to start another project to put sand on the north side beach, which will build it up even more and provide a few more years of protection. The other thing that is going on is that the Corps of Engineers is about to start next year some projects to restore these jetties."
While the investment comes with a steep price tag, Senator Chris Coons, D-Del., noted the federal funding has already been secured.
"The previous delegation secured about $80 million in federal spending through the bipartisan infrastructure law and congressionally directed spending."
Lou Charlip, a frequent visitor to Bethany Beach, said the projects are expensive but worth it to keep the beaches in top shape.
"It's absolutely not a waste. Because if you have nice things and you want to keep them nice, you have to pay to keep them up."
Other neighbors, like Sheila Bower, said the cost of the projects once seemed outrageous.
"I used to always think, why are we doing this? It's a waste of money because they spend all the time pumping all the sand in."
But after recent storms, like Hurricane Erin, she said she now understands why the work is critical.
"If we don't do that, we will not have a beach anymore. If we don't put that sand in, then it will take the boardwalk."
Edie Dondero, mayor of South Bethany, emphasized that protecting the beaches is essential for Delaware's economy and safety.
"Tourism is critical to the state economy, and we have to protect the beaches to ensure that that revenue continues to flow."