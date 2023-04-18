SNOW HILL, Md. -- A mural celebrating Snow Hill's more than 300 years on the Pocomoke River will be returning to town. After 20 to 30 years of being up, the mural looked run down and was painted over.
Now, a white wall at the forefront of town is all that remains, but, that will change within the next couple of weeks. A local artist will be repainting the famous mural, after a few repairs are made.
"We discovered that the underlying surfaces needed some repair," said Michael Pruitt, the towns mayor. "The bricks and mortar needed some attention, it probably needs to be sealed to keep the moisture out of from popping the fresh paint that would be put on it off."
Those repairs won't cost the towns taxpayers a dime.
"We secured a grant to address the fixing of the wall and then the town has some money set aside to pay the artist to actually put the older logo back," said Pruitt.
There were talks about putting a new logo on the wall, a sort of rebrand for the town, but the towns history on the Pocomoke River took precedent, leading to the comeback of the legacy mural.
"I'm just tickled that we're finally getting to the point where we've got the money in line to put this beautiful piece of artwork back on that wall," said Pruitt.
Another person in Snow Hill excited to see the mural return, is Barry Laws. Laws has lived in Snow Hill his whole life and owns the Pocomoke River Canoe Company.
"We're blessed to be on the river and we need to accent that," said Laws.
Laws said the schooner, which is in the top right of the mural, is what truly pays homage to Snow Hill's history.
"There was commercial boat traffic on the river, that's long gone but that's our history, ships were built here on the river," said Laws.
Mayor Pruitt said repairs for the wall should start any day now, and the mural should be painted within the next few weeks.