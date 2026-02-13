DOVER, DE- Big changes could soon be coming to Legislative Hall after Delaware's Legislative Building Committee decided to move forward with long-delayed projects, including a new parking garage and major renovations, following a pause last year over cost concerns.
The plans include a major construction and renovation project featuring a new three-story, 345-space parking garage and the expansion and modernization of Legislative Hall.
Construction on a three-story, 345-space parking garage with spots for both legislators and the public is set to begin in March and is expected to be completed by December.
Rep. Kerri Evelyn Harris, D-District 32, a supporter of this project, said the garage will make it easier for the public to participate in legislative proceedings.
"Anyone who's been here on a day when there's an important bill or multiple important bills knows that parking is difficult. ADA-accessible spaces are limited, and we want to make sure people have the ability to participate as fully as possible in our legislative process."
This parking garage project comes with a price tag of $23 million.
Rep. Harris said the $23 million project is a worthwhile investment that benefits lawmakers, the community, and the capital city, noting it comes in under the original budget.
"The original budget was going to be $30 million, but it is now coming in at $23 million. So it's under budget, which is amazing, given inflation and tariffs and all those things."
However, not all lawmakers agree with moving forward on the projects.
Rep. Bryan Shupe, R-District 36 said the state is not in a position to spend money on projects like this while the budget remains tight.
"The $23 million for this parking garage—people should be very concerned. At the beginning of this year, there was a $515 million deficit, and that hole was plugged by one-time money. That $550 million deficit is going to be there next year, and it's going to be bigger because we have additional costs that are coming in. Don't be fooled, it was not fixed."
Shupe said putting millions of dollars into Legislative Hall rather than into the community sends the wrong message to Delawareans and raises questions about the state's spending priorities.
"There has been $0 for school improvement or rehabilitation this year, yet $23 million is being put into the Legislative Hall parking garage. So I think it shows people exactly where the priorities are for lawmakers and the governor of Delaware."
Once the parking garage is completed, plans for a $100 million expansion of Legislative Hall are set to begin, adding more space for public hearings and staff operations.
Rep. Harris said the expansion is essential to improve public participation and safety, allowing Legislative Hall to accommodate growing attendance and increased use.
"Being able to expand allows the people of Delaware to participate more. And that's key."
Shupe questioned the need for such a large investment, noting that many meetings have few in-person attendees.
"For the large majority of meetings, there is almost nobody there. People are either listening on Zoom, or they're just not there in Dover. So I don't see the immediate need to have this happen."
The parking garage is expected to be completed by December. Work on the Legislative Hall expansion will begin afterward, with an anticipated completion date of 2030.