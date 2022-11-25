SALISBURY, Md. - Plans for a revamp of Salisbury's downtown are set in stone.
One of the focal points of the new "Unity Square" will be a towering statue set in bronze.
Artist Bill Wolff says he's making casts of people's hands using the same substance used to fill cavities.
"We are life casting 200 different individuals from across the community, getting as broad a cross section as we can and they will all be cast in bronze and welded together into a single monolithic sculpture in the end," he said.
Megan Speak was eager to have her hand casted.
"I was very excited when I heard about it and the opportunity to be part of the Salisbury community and to share this experience with my son. He's currently three," she said.
Wolff says when all is said and done, these individual hands will come together for a massive display of unity.
"Well it is literally a representation of the community. And part of the goal is to bring as many people downtown as possible including people who might not ordinarily come downtown," he said.
Speak can't quite describe what getting the mold feels like.
"It's a unique feeling. Playdough maybe? Yeah... playdough," she said.
Unity Square and the hand statue are expected to be completed in 2023.