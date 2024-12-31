LEWES, DE - On December 30th, 2024, well-known Lewes local Hazel Brittingham passed away at 97. Community members and family shared with WBOC their memories of her as a historian, an author, a mother, and a friend.
Hazel's son, Alan "Kim" Brittingham, said his mom always loved history.
"She was very enthused and intrigued on history, and she was still very sharp right up until the end," Brittingham said. "She kept very good files. She could go right in, pull something out of a file cabinet, and give you the history of something."
Brittingham said she extended that love to the city of Lewes and was heavily involved with the city's historical society.
"She had a whole wall of files that until recently. When she was starting to lose her sight, she donated all those files to the historical society," Brittingham said. "They have a whole wing of her files."
Brittingham told WBOC that Hazel was always looking to share her knowledge.
"People would call on her," Brittingham said. "She's had calls from out of town. Once somebody called who was working on a movie in Hollywood!"
JuneRose "J.R." Futcher, a long-time family friend of Hazel's, said she grew up alongside Hazel and her family.
"She was a friend," Futcher said. "That connection became deeper because of our generations."
Futcher described the mark Hazel left on Lewes.
"Her mark was her devotion to the community that she loved and knew so well," Futcher said. "She was just so sincere, and real, and had an elegance about her."
Futcher told WBOC that her devotion to Lewes won't be forgotten.
"Men and women like Hazel built this town," Futcher said. "Her message is the value and impact of those who came before us in shaping who we are today. "
When asked about Hazel's legacy within the city, Lewes Mayor Andrew Williams sent WBOC the following statement.
"We all mourn the loss of Hazel Brittingham, whose invaluable documentation of Lewes' rich history has left an indelible mark on our community," Williams wrote. "Hazel's deep devotion to our city will always be remembered, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones."
Williams concluded the statement by saying city officials are looking for a meaningful and fitting way to honor Hazel Brittingham and recognize her for her contributions to the city of Lewes.