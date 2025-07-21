LEWES, DE - WBOC has learned that Lewes Fire Chief Bill Buckaloo has resigned and had his Lewes Fire Department membership suspended amid allegations of making what the department called a “derogatory comment.”
A spokesman for the Lewes Fire Department tells WBOC the comment was made in public and that the department does not condone Buckaloo’s language. An investigation is currently underway into the alleged comments, according to the Lewes Fire Department.
“The department recognizes that Mr. Buckaloo’s behavior is disconcerting and respect all points of view,” a press release from the Lewes Fire Department reads. “His comments run counter to the department’s belief and values of serving our entire community.”
It was not immediately clear what the nature of the derogatory comment was.
In 2020, Buckaloo was suspended from the Lewes Fire Department for allegedly using a homophobic slur online. In 2024, he was elected Fire Chief of the department. The Lewes Fire Department also faced scrutiny last year for a member’s use of a racial slur.
The Lewes Fire Department website now currently lists Robert C. Stephens as Fire Chief.
This is a developing story and will be updated.