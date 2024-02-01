HANDCUFFS

LEWES, DE - Delaware State Police have arrested a Milford man for employee theft at Lowes in Lewes.

According to Delaware State Police, a Lowes employee identified as Carlos Aguilar of Milford, Delaware had stolen over $4,400 of merchandise while working at the Plantations Road location since this past November. 

On January 30th, Aguilar was taken into custody after a traffic stop by the Milford Police Department. He was charged with theft of $1,500 or greater and released on his own recognizance.

 

Tags

Recommended for you