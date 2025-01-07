LEWES, DE - The Delaware State Police have announced the arrest of a 39-year-old Lewes man accused of stalking a woman throughout December.
Police say a victim contacted them on December 26, alleging Daniel Wilkowski, of Lewes, had harassed and stalked her throughout the month. In one week, Wilkowski sent the victim over 40 emails, according to police, which were unsolicited and sexual. An arrest warrant was obtained and police made several attempts to find Wilkowski.
On January 4, State Troopers say the Milton Police Department located Wilkowski during an unrelated investigation. Wilkowski was arrested and taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $1,100 secured bond and charged with the following:
-Stalking (Felony)
-Sexual Harassment