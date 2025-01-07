Daniel Wilkowski
Delaware State Police

LEWES, DE - The Delaware State Police have announced the arrest of a 39-year-old Lewes man accused of stalking a woman throughout December. 

Police say a victim contacted them on December 26, alleging Daniel Wilkowski, of Lewes, had harassed and stalked her throughout the month. In one week, Wilkowski sent the victim over 40 emails, according to police, which were unsolicited and sexual. An arrest warrant was obtained and police made several attempts to find Wilkowski.

On January 4, State Troopers say the Milton Police Department located Wilkowski during an unrelated investigation. Wilkowski was arrested and taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $1,100 secured bond and charged with the following:

-Stalking (Felony)

-Sexual Harassment

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you