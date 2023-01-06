LEWES, Del. -- Officials in the City of Lewes are considering implementing a beach parking permit system.
According to City Manager Ann Marie Townshend, the city has been considering a permit system for two years. They've observed parking permit systems in neighboring beach towns to help plan one for Lewes.
"We looked at Dewey Beach and Rehoboth Beach, how their systems work and then we obviously took the public feedback, and based on all those things we developed what we believe a parking permit system should look like if Mayor and city council choose to implement one," says Townshend.
Townshend says an unlimited number of permits would be sold each season. For non-residents, they're proposing $250 for a season pass, $90 for the week, $45 for a three day weekend. Local neighbors would be charged only $100 for a season permit.
Some neighbors and beachgoers say they wouldn't mind the change, while others say they could do without it.
"I'm going to come to the beach no matter what, so it doesn't really matter if they make us buy a permit or if I still use a parking meter," says Monica Turnage, who visits Lewes Beach often.
Neighbors like Phil Farrelly and his wife, are strictly opposed to the idea.
"I don't see what's wrong with the current system," says Farrelly. "It seems to work. It's convenient."
Officials say a decision is expected to made about the permit system by Feb. 13, 2023. They will continue discussing the proposed parking permits at their next council meeting on Monday to hammering out final details of the system.