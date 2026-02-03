LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Public Library says they plan to offer free SAT and college preparation courses to teens in February and March.
The library says on Monday, Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., they will offer a free SAT practice test session with Sylvan Learning Center. Scoring and feedback will be provided to test-takers the following week.
Then, the library says the director of youth services will present an informational session on the wide range of college-prep resources available through the Delaware Library catalog and online platforms on Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 6:30 p.m. They say the presentation will highlight free practice test and online tools, as well as materials that are available for checkout through the public library system, including SAT study guides, college essay primers, and scholarship guides.
SAT "Boot Camp" sessions, also led by Sylvan Learning Center, will be offered on Monday, March 2, and Monday, March 9, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The library says these will be repeat sessions and students should attend one.
Registration is required. For more information, visit here.