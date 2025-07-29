SALISBURY, MD - Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes has announced the sentencing of a 65-year-old man convicted of first-degree rape.
Prosecutors say James Thompson, 65, repeatedly raped a member of his household from 2021 through 2023 using both explicit and implicit threats. Thompson also forced the victim into sexual acts with other men while he filmed them, according to the State’s Attorney. Prosecutors say a forensic search of Thompson’s phone revealed video recordings corroborating the accusation.
Investigators say Thompson admitted having a sexual interest in children and was previously convicted for sexually abusing a six-year-old.
On July 25, Thompson was sentenced to life with all but 25 years suspended by a Wicomico County Circuit Court judge. If ever released, prosecutors say Thompson will be subject to lifetime sexual offender supervision and will be registered as a Tier III sexual offender for life.
“Sexual violence is a scourge that will never be tolerated in this County,” Wicomico County State’s Attorny Jamie Dykes said. “It is difficult for survivors to report these crimes because of their reluctance to describe the intimate and violative nature of the acts and, frequently, because of their fear of being disbelieved. This survivor exhibited tremendous courage and perseverance throughout all stages of this case. Due to the diligent efforts of the Sheriff’s Office, and the just sentence imposed by the Court, this Defendant will not be free to harm another person again.”