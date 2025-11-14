POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - An 180-year-old church in Pocomoke City is working to turn a summer lightning strike into a Christmas homecoming.
Saint Mary the Virgin Episcopal Church was hit in July when lightning struck its steeple. The strike traveled down the side of the historic building, damaging the steeple, the water main and two air conditioning units. The sanctuary has been closed since then.
“We were really shaken by it,” Reverend Stephanie Clayville said. “We just knew that we were not going to be able to worship in our church and were wondering how we are going to make us whole again after this damage. And it was catastrophic. We were not expecting it, and we’re just praying that we can be back in the church by Christmas.”
Church leaders estimate about half a million dollars in damage. Clayville said insurance is expected to cover most of that, but the church still faces a funding gap of about 200,000 dollars to fully restore the building.
The parish has hired Paul Davis Restoration to handle the project. The plan calls for the damaged steeple to be removed and a new one to be built on a grassy lot beside the church. Once that structure is finished, crews plan to use a crane to lift the new steeple back onto the roof.
“There is a half million dollars in damage done to the building,” Clayville said. “So insurance, fortunately, will cover most of that. But we have another $200,000 or more in which we would love donations to help us to restore our church to its full health.”
For now, worship has moved across the street into the parish hall. Clayville said the goal is to return to the sanctuary in time to celebrate Christmas.
“Our parish celebrates Christmas with the community in so many ways,” she said. “It just means so much to us to be back in our sacred sanctuary and inviting others to come and celebrate Christmas with us.”
Sexton and property manager David Southern, who has a background in historic building work, is helping coordinate the project and believes it is a story worth sharing.
“People need to know about it,” Southern said. “It is a historic building, and people love it.”
Donations can be made through the church website or by mailing checks directly to the parish. Church leaders say any amount helps as they work to restore the steeple and keep the church a beacon in Pocomoke City for years to come.