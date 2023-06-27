OCEAN CITY, Md. - Smoker’s BBQ Pit in Ocean City has announced its closure after the building was reportedly struck by lightning in Tuesday's early hours, causing a significant fire.
The Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company’s live run log lists the incident at 4:14 a.m. this morning, June 27th.
According to a Facebook post by the restaurant’s official page, the fire destroyed the entirety of the inside and part of the side building. The accompanying picture, shared in the Facebook post, appears to show an electrical box and the side of the building heavily damaged.
Last night’s storms were brief but powerful, bringing heavy rain, thunder, and lightning to Delmarva. A marginal risk of severe weather remains for tonight.
“We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident from Mother Nature,” the post reads. “While this stinks, it’s not a total loss! We need time to rebuild and come back better than ever! We will see you soon.”
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.