LINCOLN, DE - The Delaware State Police have arrested a Lincoln man on multiple charges including attempted murder in connection to a shooting that left a woman in critical condition Sunday.
Troopers say they were called to a home on Deep Creek Drive in Lincoln on September 8th just after 6:45 a.m. on reports of a shooting. There, investigators found a 43-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was taken to a nearby trauma center in critical condition. The 20-year-old was also taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Police say they also learned the suspect, Nicholas Mosley, 52, had fled in a car. Mosley later turned himself in to Delaware State Police.
Authorities say Mosley shot his wife during an argument and then shot his stepson before fleeing. Three other family members were home at the time of the shooting, according to police, but none of them were physically harmed.
Mosley is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing a firearm. He was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $1,101,000 cash bond and charged with the following:
-Attempted to Commit Murder 1st Degree (Felony)
-Assault 1st Degree (Felony)
-Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 3 counts
-Possess a Firearm if Previously Convicted of a Violent Felony (Felony)
-Endangering the Welfare of a Child