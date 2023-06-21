DELAWARE - Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester has officially announced her campaign to represent Delaware in the U.S. Senate.
The news follows longtime Delaware Senator Tom Carper’s recent announcement that he would not be seeking reelection for the position. Carper has enthusiastically endorsed Blunt Rochester to take his place in the Senate.
“Representing the First State has been the honor of my life,” Blunt Rochester said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to represent and deliver for all of Delaware from Wilmington and New Castle County, to Kent County, and down to Sussex County in the United States Senate.”
Blunt Rochester has served as a Representative in Delaware’s Congress for six years and previously served as the State’s Secretary of Labor, Deputy Secretary of Health and Social Services, and State Personnel Director. A Wilmington native, Blunt Rochester’s campaign says she also serves as a co-chair of President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign.
She is the first person to announce a campaign to replace Senator Carper and is the first woman of color to represent the state.