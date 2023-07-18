DOVER, Del.–The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced a dike restoration project beginning August 1 which will require partial closure of the Little Creek Wildlife Area.
The main impoundment and access road off Pickering Beach Road east of Dover will be closed to the public until the project’s completion, expected in early fall, according to a press release.
A road leading to the wildlife area’s observation tower is also expected to be closed during weekday working hours, subject to change dependent on weather. DNREC says all visitors should drive carefully and obey signage in the wildlife area.
When completed, the DNREC hopes the dike’s restoration will enable improved water management and strengthen resiliency of the Little Creek main impoundment against damage from coastal storm events.
According to the press release, impoundments provide a unique and important habitat for many species of shorebirds, waterfowl and other waterbirds. Proper water management is critical for wildlife, vegetation growth, mosquito control and public access for outdoor recreation.