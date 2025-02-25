SALISBURY, MD — The rising cost of eggs is forcing egg-reliant local businesses to adapt or absorb the added expense. Some Wicomico County bakeries said they are doing everything they can not to raise the price of cakes for customers.
"We know a lot of other people are financially struggling," Stephanie Rose, manager of Classic Cakes in Salisbury, said. "We're just trying to keep it at a minimum of where we're at right now with the price."
Classic Cakes uses hundreds of dozens of eggs each week to fill orders and supply cakes for walk-in buyers. Rose said the family-owned bakery hopes loyal customers will carry them through the egg shortage's prices.
The cost of eggs reached a record high in January 2025, with one carton of a dozen eggs costing an average of $4.95, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture expects egg prices to increase by another 20% through the remainder of the year.
David Wharton and his wife Barbara have run Cakes by David in Salisbury for 36 years.
"I remember a time when I was paying 15 cents an egg," Wharton said. "Now they're running about 49 cents an egg."
Cakes by David has had to adjust how they replenish their egg supply. Wharton said he sometimes visits three or four grocery stores before he finds the stock and a price he can justify.
"I buy more than I need," Wharton said. "That way, I can go past the next rise in the price of eggs because I've got them in stock."
Wharton said that even if they could not obtain enough eggs, Cakes by David has reliable, egg-free, allergen-friendly recipes already available.
"You can make cakes with applesauce," Wharton said. "You can make them actually with ginger ale or Pepsi-Cola."
The egg shortage is driving prices higher amid ongoing concern over the Avian Flu. Multiple cases of bird flu have been reported on Delmarva.
In addition to bakeries, WBOC previously reported that many diners have had to respond to the increased egg expense. On Tuesday, the popular chain Denny's announced that it would add a temporary surcharge to all egg-based menu items.