FREDERICA, DE- As thousands of soccer players and fans head to Kent County for the Delaware Super Cup this weekend, they aren't the only ones hoping to score big — local businesses are, too.
The 18 fields at DE Turf Sports Complex in Frederica may be empty now, but by Saturday morning, they'll be packed with athletes and supporters from across the country and around the world.
Mike Santos, organizer of the Delaware Super Cup, says this two-day event is one of the biggest tournaments in the state.
"The Super Cup is the biggest amateur tournament in the United States. We'll have 220 teams this weekend — so it's a huge tournament."
Not only are teams from across the U.S. flocking to Frederica, but athletes from countries around the world, including Canada, Mexico, and Honduras, are also participating.
"We have players, soccer players. They come from here, South America, Central America — they are professional players. We will have our referees that will be in the World Cup."
Last year's Delaware Super Cup hosted 180 teams. This year, 220 teams are signed up to play.
Daniel Yearick, owner of DE Turf Sports Complex, says the tournament is expected to draw the largest crowds yet.
"It brings a lot of travelers from all across the world, all across the country. So expecting around 12,000 people a day."
With thousands of people expected in town, local businesses say they're preparing for a busy and rewarding weekend.
Mark Dissinger, owner of Dolce Bakery and Coffee Shop, says events like this have a major impact on local shops and the Kent County economy.
"A big thing that people like to do when they travel for sports is support local. And we see an uptick in business when there are events at the turf going on."
Pietro Randazzo, owner of Frederica Pizza and Pasta House, says his restaurant is already seeing an increase in customers — and the tournament hasn't even started yet.
"We are expecting to be very busy. We already have, quite a few, reservations."
The tournament runs Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1. Teams competing in the Super Cup will be playing for a share of $300,000 in prizes.