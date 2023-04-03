Local Companies And Neighbors Help With Tree Removal

GREENWOOD, Del. - Dozens of chainsaws were fired up across Greenwood and Bridgeville all day Monday.
In the Doe Run community, several of these homes were hit by fallen trees. Tree removal and landscaping companies is working on tree removal from someone's home Monday. There's were at least four companies just in the community, but around Delaware friends of the victims and companies were all pitching in.
Chainsaws and excavators were sounds communities in Greenwood and Bridgeville heard all day.
Aaron Bianca who owns Straight Arrow Lawn Care came to remove trees in Doe Run. He says he would want people to do the same for him if this was his home. "I had some damage back behind my house in Bridgeville, so I stopped out there and then got connected with some other people out there and they called me to come out and work on some jobs out here," say Bianca.
Chris Hutchison who owns Hutchison Tree Service agreed. He says, I had the tools to do this kind of work. We were in Harrington when we saw the storm clouds go by and we started getting alerts on our phones and everything so the next morning I said 'well we've got our tools to help in that situation so we might as well utilize them and put them to work."
Roy Lee Roberts neighbors, friends, and even strangers loaded up their trucks to help get a tree off his roof.
I just met some of them. I know some are lifelong friends and I have a nephew here, and I have friends of the family. It's just people coming together," says Roberts.
Now one company did tell us they suspect they'll be working on tree removal for the rest of the week.