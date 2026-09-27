Coastal Flood Warning until September 27, 08:00 PM EDT
For your Sunday Funday, we continue with unsettled weather, as showers are likely this morning, mainly before 10 o’clock. Skies will remain mostly cloudy today, with temps topping out in the low 60s. It’ll be very windy, with west winds around 15-20 mph and gusts upwards of 30+ mph. Tonight, we’ll remain mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, especially before 2 a.m. Lows will settle around 60 degrees. We’ll see some improvement Monday, the rain comes to an end with mostly cloudy skies and highs near 69. The sunshine returns Tuesday, with temps climbing into the mid-70s. From there, we’re looking at a beautiful stretch of weather. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 79, followed by a warmer Thursday with plenty of sunshine and temps reaching the low 80s. Friday stays mostly sunny and warm, with a high around 80. By Saturday, we’ll cool back into the low 70s under partly sunny skies.