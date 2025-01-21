DEAL ISLAND, MD—The Fisher of Men Foundation is banding together after a fire destroyed its four retreat facilities on Franks Island Monday afternoon.
Frank Parks and his co-founder Ken Savage started hosting retreats near Deal Island 14 years ago with the goal of sharing lessons learned through sobriety.
"In my 34 years in recovery, I think the best success comes from people who have a solid recovery, family and community," Parks said. "But also have a good solid church family."
The Deal Island-Chance Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene after Fisher of Men Foundation co-founder Frank Parks saw smoke billowing from the retreat.
The retreat buildings were constructed entirely from donated materials. Parks and fellow Fishers of Men members only completed the four structures lost in the fire last year.
"Three years from fundraising to finish and to see all the hard work that was put into it and to see it just disappear," Parks said. "Ashes in an hour and a half, it was gone."
According to Maryland fire officials, there were no injuries in the incident. Fire marshals are investigating the site to determine the cause of the fire.
James Caruso, known as "Big Mike" among the Fisher of Men, said he was skeptical when he went on his first retreat on the island 5 years ago.
"I went with this kind of South Philly attitude, telling everybody that I wasn't going to sing for nobody," Caruso said.
When the retreat ended, however, Caruso said he found faith and freedom from addiction.
"I couldn't stop singing after leaving the island," Caruso said. "That's changed my life."
Despite the loss, Parks said the community's outpouring of support and the Fisher of Men's foundation of faith will carry them forward.
"We've got resources coming together already," Parks said. Everywhere I turn, people want to help and give and do, and it's just amazing."
Parks said they are ready to start cleaning up and rebuilding as soon as Maryland Fire Officials conclude their investigation. The 2025 retreats, beginning on March 21, will continue as scheduled.
"We can sleep outside in tents," Park said. "We did it for years; we'll just go back to that and keep moving."