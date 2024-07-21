DELMARVA - Government leaders across Delmarva have responded to President Joe Biden exiting from the 2024 Presidential Race.
Local leaders across Delmarva have responded to Joe Biden exiting from the 2024 Presidential Race.
U.S. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE) thanked Biden for his time in office and time in public service, "Throughout his lifetime of public service, Joe Biden has shown us what it means to wake up every morning wanting to help the American people. We’ve felt the impact of his service, reflected in remarkable achievements over these last four years...". She also spoke on her support of Vice President Kamala Harris, saying there was no other person more equipped to defeat Donald Trump in November.
U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) released a statement saying Biden has been a true public servant to the nation and that he has delivered on behalf of the American people. Van Hollen said "Over the last four years – and throughout his decades of prior service – he has delivered on behalf of the American people, working to better the lives of millions, while never forgetting where he came from and who he was fighting for. President Biden has always put our country first, and in making this decision, he has once again done what he thinks is best for the future of our democracy. His legacy will set an example of what we can accomplish on behalf of everyday Americans for generations to come. There’s still more work to be done – and I know the President is committed to seeing it through.”
U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-DE), posted to his X account Sunday afternoon, saying "President Biden has an incredible record of public service. He has been the most consequential president of my lifetime, and his legacy of putting this country before himself is only strengthened by his hard decision today to step aside as a candidate for president."
Maryland's Governor Wes Moore (D-MD), sent out statement Sunday evening saying, "Maryland has had a stalwart ally and tireless friend in President Biden. We could not have delivered such enormous progress for 6.3 million Marylanders without his and Vice President Harris’ leadership and support."... ""Our state and our country are back on track with the help of this administration, and we know that President Biden will continue to have Maryland’s back as he focuses solely on fulfilling his duties as president for the rest of his term."
U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-DE) shared his response on Biden's decision to not seek the Democratic nomination. Carper said in part, "He’s a proud Democrat, but he’s an American first. From the day he took office, he has consistently said that in the end, his final decision on running for re-election would be based on what’s best for America. His decision today meets that standard, and I am immensely proud of him for that."
Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R-MD) commented on the announcement, saying he believes Joe Biden made the right decision in choosing to exit the presidential election. Hogan adds, "These are dangerous and unprecedented times. He should be commended for putting the country ahead of personal ambition."