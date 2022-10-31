DELAWARE- After no one matched all six numbers in Saturday's drawing, the jackpot for Powerball's Monday night drawing has reached $1 billion.
The billion dollar jackpot is the second largest Powerball jackpot ever and the 5th largest U.S. jackpot in history.
Although the chances of winning are about one in 300 million, some Delawareans said its worth a shot.
"You can't win if you don't play," said Stephanie Reed of Clayton, Del.
Jackpot winners can either select their prize as an annuity or a lump sum payment. The lump sum cash value, according to the Powerball website, will be $497.3 million.
Most winners opt for the lump sum option, but some people said yearly payments would give them more bang for their buck.
"Over the long period of time I would get more money," said Josh, who lives in Dover. "If I just take the lump sum I would be beating myself out of multiple millions of dollars."
The owner of Universal Liquors in Dover, Abhay Patel, said when the jackpot goes up so do his sales.
"When there is a huge jackpot we always see extra people buying extra tickets," said Patel. "But it's expected you know if the jackpot is a billion dollars people want to win."
Maryland and Virginia tax lottery winnings like regular income. However, Delawareans don't owe state taxes on lottery winnings at all.
The Powerball drawing will take place Monday at 10:59 p.m.