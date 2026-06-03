GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Brandywine Valley SPCA says several of their adoptable rescue dogs will be featured in the National Hockey League’s Stanley Pup competition this month.
According to the SPCA, the Stanley Pup is a friendly competition in which all 32 NHL teams will be represented by dogs, many still available for adoption. Among the dogs participating are several available through the Brandywine Valley SPCA's Animal Rescue Center locations in Georgetown and Dover.
The NHL says the competition will also feature special appearances from celebrity dog lovers including Kenan Thompson of SNL fame, Michael Strahan, as well as NHL players Devin Cooley, Seth Jarvis, Logan Thompson, and Will Smith.
This is the NHL's third annual Stanley Pup competition and is slated to air on June 8 at 8 p.m. on truTV and simulcast on HBO Max at 9:30 p.m. Eastern. For a full list of the dogs participating, you can click here.