LONG NECK, DE - Born on May 26, 1920, Herbert Thomas Faulls, known affectionately as Herb, has witnessed a world of change. Yet, through it all, one thing has remained constant—Herb himself.
“I like to say we’re all in God’s hands. I’ve been blessed for a long time. There were some decisions I made or things I did that didn’t work out the way I wanted. But the Lord had it straightened. Everything has worked out so fine for me; I had a great life—so here I am today!” Herb shared with a smile.
A World War II veteran, Herb served in the Navy, primarily in the Pacific theatre. To this day - he remains an active member of his community, attending East Gate Presbyterian Church in Long Neck every Sunday, where his birthday celebration was held today.
“It’s a wonderful family, and they all watch out for each other. I’m thankful for all of that,” Herb said about his church community.
To mark his 104th birthday, Herb received a tribute from the Delaware House of Representatives. Representative Jeff Hilovsky highlighted the perfect timing to honor Herb on Memorial Day Weekend,
“It’s just a wonderful time to recognize him and the goodness he’s provided everyone in the community. With that, you hope the pebble that drops into the puddle and the waves that are created—his waves continue to grow and his influence continues to grow because of the good person he is,” Hilovsky remarked.
And the question on everyone’s mind—what’s Herb’s secret to a long life?
“Do what’s right and stay out of trouble!” Herb advised with a laugh.
Staying out of trouble for 104 years.