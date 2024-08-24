WICOMICO COUNTY, MD - Wicomico County's Recreation, Parks, and Tourism hosted its annual "Just Try It" sports event on Saturday.
Wicomico County's "Just Try It" event was held at the Wicomico County Stadium on Saturday (August 24th) from 10am to 12pm.
The free event gave local children, ages 3 to 11, the opportunity to try new sports without having to commit to an entire season. Through short clinics, led by local sport organization representatives, the youth learned the fundamentals of the sports that interest them.
Local organizations that were involved in the event included the Wicomico Flag Football Staff, Parkside Boys Soccer, and the Eastern Shore Stallions.
Saturday's Fall sports options included football, soccer, track and field, and field hockey.
Wicomico County's Recreation and Park's Youth Sports Program Director, Andrew Bugas, says the event allows kids to try something new and see if they like it. Bugas says, "This gives all kids from around the county, from around the area, to try stuff out for free."... "You don't have to sign up for anything. You can try something and if you like it great! If you don't like it, you can say you tried it."
Bugas hopes that the event leads to more kids in the community signing up for other programs in the future.
Local Wicomco County resident Adam Waller found out about the event online. He says the program is a great idea to get the kids out and have fun. Waller says "it's good to get the kids together, get them on a team, get them in team building skills". He hopes that through the event his children can "learn a new sport, a new skill, and have fun".
The "Just Try It" program is a quarterly event in Wicomico County. The next event is in October at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center to try out Winter Sports. There is also one in February for Spring sports and May for Summer sports!