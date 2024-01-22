REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - The Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a contract to a New Jersey construction company to begin bulkhead repairs at the Indian River Inlet in Sussex County.
According to the Army Corps, Agate Construction Co. Inc. of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, has accepted a $5.3 million with work expected to begin at the Inlet this Spring.
The contract includes the repair a deep scour hole in the bulkhead along the inner north shoreline of the Indian River Inlet, the Army Corps says, caused by swift tidal currents. The contract also calls for sand tightening a 215-foot section of the south jetty which will involve the installation of steel sheet pilings to reduce sand into the inlet.
The US Army Corps of Engineers says Agate Construction plans on moving equipment to the site in April 2024.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) will reportedly work alongside with The Army Corps and Agate Construction to handle access to the inlet area at Delaware Seashore State Park, staging areas, and other issues. Parks and Recreation operations will be affected throughout the project, the Army Corps says.
More information will be provided at a planned virtual public meeting on February 15th at 11 a.m. Details for that meeting are as follows:
-Join from the meeting link: https://usace1.webex.com/usace1/j.php?MTID=m43e59cb897d09731c3d2f0c1d602b536
-Join by meeting number: Meeting number (access code): 2763 575 6863; Meeting password: Vp5YCpvA*53
-Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only): +1-844-800-2712,,27635756863##