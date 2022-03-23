WILMINGTON, Del.- A federal grand jury sitting in Wilmington returned an indictment on Tuesday charging a Dover tax preparer with preparing false and fraudulent returns.
According to federal prosecutors, during the 2015 through 2019 tax years, 54-year-old Harvey Walker prepared 23 fraudulent returns for eight different individual clients. The returns are alleged, among other things, to have falsely claimed deductions for charitable contributions and unreimbursed employee expenses and to have falsely claimed business losses.
The maximum penalty for each count is three years behind bars and a $100,000 fine.