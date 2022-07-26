Familiar Faces in the Cambridge Mayoral Election

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Five people have now filed to run for mayor of the city of Cambridge.
Some of those candidates are familiar faces, state Sen. Addie Eckardt and previous Cambridge City Commissioner La-Shon Foster.
Tom Carroll, Cambridge city manager, relayed the names of those who have filed.
"For the unexpired term of the mayor includes Steve Rideout, La-Shon Foster, both of whom are former city commissioners, Sen. Addie Eckardt. And then two people who have never held elected office, as far as I know, Laurel Atkiss and Robert Larimer. "
After losing last week's Maryland Senate primary, longtime Sen. Addie Eckardt says she's ready for this next chapter.
"Everybody tells me they're looking for leadership, they're looking more for supportive leadership, somebody who can work with many different communities who has the respect and rapport for many of the communities and neighborhoods in Cambridge," Eckardt said.
La-Shon Foster is a social worker, as of now. She says she knows exactly what Cambridge needs.
"We need somebody that's willing to get sweaty, to represent the city of Cambridge, to do the hard work, do more than talk the talk, but walk the walk," Foster said. Show some action. Show some success."
"You have to be 25 and have lived in Cambridge for over a year. And, you have to be able to prove your residency," Carroll said of mayoral candidates.
The deadline to file is Wednesday, July 27.
Cambridge's mayoral election is Tuesday, Aug. 23.
The winner will finish the term of former Mayor Andrew Bradshaw.
Bradshaw resigned in January, after being arrested for distributing revenge porn.