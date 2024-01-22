DOVER, DE - Delaware Governor John Carney plans to deliver his State of the State Address in March after the event was postponed last week due to illness. The Address was originally planned to be given on January 18th.
Carney’s Office says he will now give the Address from the House of Representatives Chamber in Legislative Hall on Tuesday, March 5, at 2 p.m. The Delaware General Assembly is slated to convene om a Joint Session prior to the State of the State Address.
Carney will also present his budget proposal this Thursday, January 25th at 1 p.m., according to his office.
The State of the State Address in March will be livestreamed online at this link.