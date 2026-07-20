Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 88F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.