RHODESDALE, Md. - A house fire occurred on July 18th that displaced four people and several pets, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's office.
The fire happened just before 7 p.m. that night in the 6200 block of Eldorado Federalsburg Road in Rhodesdale. Officials say the home was a two story, single family dwelling.
A neighbor reportedly discovered the fire after Saturday's severe storms as no one was home at the time of the incident. Officials say it took 45 firefighters about two hours to get the fire under control.
Multiple pets were rescued from the burning home by first responders. No injuries were reported and those displaced are being helped by the American Red Cross.
Total losses are estimated at $250,000, according to officials. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.