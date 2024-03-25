PRINCESS ANNE, MD - The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire that claimed the lives of multiple pets in Princess Anne Monday.
According to the State Fire Marshal, the fire broke out at a home on West Post Office Road just after 1 p.m. on March 25th. It took about an hour and thirty minutes for the 25 responding firefighters to control the fire.
No people were reported injured in the fire, but the Fire Marshal said three dogs and several cats unfortunately died. Total loss was estimated at $180,000.
The residents of the home are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross, investigators say.
The Fire Marshal says both the area of origin and the cause of the Somerset County fire are under investigation.