DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced the winners of this year’s Name That Plow contest. They are:
SUSSEX COUNTY (TIE) – “Scoop Dogg”
MiAsia W. – Grade 5 –Frederick Douglass Elementary School in Seaford
Conner H. – Grade 5 – Seaford Central Elementary School
KENT COUNTY (TIE) – “Snow Crusher”
Ryan D. – Grade 4 - Clayton Elementary School in Clayton
Jackson M., Alex P., Andrew G., Dominic T. – Grade 4 – Holy Cross School in Dover
NEW CASTLE COUNTY – “Darth Blader”
Malakai K. – Brennen School in Newark
Elementary school students (K-5) were asked to submit name ideas for snowplows in honor of the Department’s snowplow operators and technicians. This is the second year of the contest.
“We received nearly 150 entries this year from schools across the state, and with so many creative names, it was difficult to choose the winners,” said Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski. “We appreciate everyone’s participation, and maybe we will have one good snowfall students can enjoy before the winter is over!”
DelDOT has more than 400 pieces of snow removal equipment which is responsible for clearing almost 14,000 lane miles of roadway. Visit the DelDOT Snow FAQ webpage for details.