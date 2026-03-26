OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City says they are now accepting grant applications for Beach District plants to be planted in the secondary dune area. Grants will also be awarded for Pollinator Garden plants to start or extend an existing garden on non-beach front properties. Each plant category has a limited number of grants.
Plants in the Beach District category include things like beachgrass and other native dune plants. Officials say these plants help stabilize dunes and offer a habitat to wildlife. They are hardy, drought-resistant and can withstand excessive salt air and wind. Plants in this category help build up dunes over time as wind-blown sand becomes trapped in them.
Plants in the Pollinator Garden category provide pollination services to over 180,000 plant species and over 1,200 crops. Officials say this means one out of every three bites of food you eat relies on pollinators. Pollinator gardens specifically attract bees, butterflies, moths, hummingbirds and other creatures that transfer pollen from flower to flower.
Pollinators like the ones listed above are in decline due to the loss of feeding and nesting habitats as well as pollution and chemical misuse, officials say. Ocean City's Green Team says they are committed to promoting pollinator gardens as a Sustainable Maryland Action Item.
Applicants for grants in either category must be Ocean City residents or residential property owners. The plants must be planted within the corporate limits of Ocean City. You can apply for a grant online here. Officials say the deadline for applications is April 17 and applicants will be notified via email by April 24.