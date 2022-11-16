SMYRNA, Del. - Delaware State Police say one person died and another was injured after the pickup truck they were riding in crashed into a tree in Smyrna Tuesday afternoon.
Troopers said that shortly after 2 p.m., a Ford Ranger was heading northbound on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) and approaching Twin Willows Road when it went off the roadway and struck a tree. After impact, the Ford rotated clockwise, sliding a short distance before overturning, according to police.
The 59-year-old driver of the Ford, from Dover, Del., was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.
The 22-year-old passenger of the Ford, also from Dover, was flown to an area hospital for medical treatment.
Route 13 northbound was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated, and the roadway was cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Sgt. Wheatley by calling 302-698-8518. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.