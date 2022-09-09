GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police have opened an attempted murder investigation after a man used a baseball bat to brutally attack another man at the Royal Farms convenience store in Georgetown.
Shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Georgetown police responded to the Royal Farms, located at 20579 DuPont Boulevard, in reference to an assault complaint. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 38-year-old man from Georgetown, was assaulted by an unknown man with a baseball bat inside the convenience store. The victim, who sustained severe injuries, was transported to an area hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit assumed this investigation at the request of the Georgetown Police Department. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective D. Grassi by calling 302-365-8441. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.