Rehoboth Beach Leaders Consider Expanding Outdoor Dining Space

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Rehoboth Beach mayor and commissioners are considering the possibility of extending outdoor dining space.
What restaurateurs have and what the city allows now is 750-square-feet. The extension would increase outdoor dining space by 25 percent, i.e. 1,000-square-feet.
However, this applies to restaurants that either have the space to expand and are on private property.
"We believe the restaurateurs will love the extra space and maybe bring extra profits to themselves, but just as importantly, the patrons we think will love eating outdoors more so than indoors," said Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills.
And that was agreed by Rehoboth Chamber of Commerce President Carol Everhart, who said, "Everybody loves the outdoor dining, there's no question about that. I always say we wear three hats. The residents love it, the visitors love it, the businesses love it."
Although it wasn't completely certain if he would be able to expand, Michael Dickenson, vice president of SoDel Concepts, said he's OK with it.
"If Fin and Claws can pick up 10 more seats and Port can pick up 15 more seats, I think its great," Dickenson said. "Anything that's going to drive more people in town to eat at the businesses to eat at the restaurants, to explore the businesses downtown, is great. And if we only pick up four more seats, that's fine."
Dickenson understands that adding one table to his restaurant's outdoor dining space might not compare to another that can add 15 tables, But he's pleased with the consideration. He said adding one more table would be great for both restaurants and the city.
More discussion on this will be decided by city leaders who will hold a workshop on Aug. 8.
Before that, Everhart has created a survey for restaurants, located on private property, that have the option to expand to 1,000-square-feet. The survey will include two questions: Can your property accommodate for more space? And, If yes, would you have interest in increasing the space?
Everhart said she is expecting the survey to come back after five to 10 business days.