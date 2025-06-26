SALISBURY, MD - A Salisbury man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to multiple charges in connection to a sprawling Eastern Shore drug ring bust last year.
Kevin Duffy, 43, was arrested in 2024 following a multi-agency investigation into a large-scale drug distribution ring spanning Wicomico, Dorchester, and Baltimore counties. More than 2,500 grams of cocaine, about 30 grams of fentanyl, 14 guns, and 4 vehicles used to transport drugs were seized, according to investigators, and 39 people were charged.
Initially, Duffy faced a total of 95 charges.
On Thursday, June 26, prosecutors say Duffy pleaded guilty to one count of firearm/drug trafficking, one count of manufacturing cocaine, one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, and two counts of reckless endangerment.
Following Duffy’s plea, Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge Karen M. Dean sentenced him to 55 years with all but 20 suspended. According to prosecutors, 5 of those years are mandatory.
“The illegal sale of controlled dangerous substances is not a victimless crime—it tears at the fabric of our community,” Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said. “Children raised in drug houses like Duffy’s are often chronically neglected, exposed to danger, and left to carry the emotional and psychological scars for the rest of their lives. But the damage doesn’t stop there. Drug trafficking fuels a cycle of violence that includes home invasions, robberies, assaults, and homicides. It endangers neighborhoods, strains law enforcement, and erodes the sense of safety every citizen deserves. We will continue to hold those who profit from this destruction accountable.”