WESTOVER, Md.- The Somerset County Health Department on Wednesday announced its COVID-19 vaccination schedule for the month of March.
All events will be at the Somerset County Health Department, 8928 Sign Post Road, Suite 2, Westover, MD. Vaccinations will be every Wednesday from 1:30-3:30 p.m. as well as every Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Somerset Health is offering 1st, 2nd, 3rd (additional) and booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna. An appointment is required.
The Pfizer and Moderna boosters must be given at least five months after the 2nd dose. Other eligibility requirements include:
Moderna boosters are available for persons 18 and older
Pfizer boosters are available for persons 12 and older
On March 18, Somerset Health will also offer ages 5-11 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations during regular clinic hours (9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.) A parent or legal guardian must be present. Second dose appointments will be scheduled on site.
To schedule an appointment, call 443-523-1920 during regular business hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.). For more information on COVID, visit the Somerset County Health Department’s website at www.somersethealth.org.