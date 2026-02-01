Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 PM EST this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&