PARSONSBURG, Md. - The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office says two people were killed overnight in a house fire in Parsonsburg.
Fire officials say a passerby called 911 around 2:40 a.m. when he saw flames and smoke coming from a home on the 32900 block of Old Ocean City Road. The 911 caller knocked on the front door and windows in an attempt to wake the owners, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
They say around the same time, an off-duty Ocean City Fire Department firefighter arrived at the home, kicked in the back door to try and locate someone, and discovered a victim. The firefighter, who is also a Parsonsburg Fire Company volunteer, tried to get the victim out, but he was overcome with heavy smoke and had to exit the home. Later, MSP Aviation flew him to a Baltimore are hospital, where he is now in stable condition, according to the fire marshal's office.
Officials say the Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding fire departments responded and realized the fire spread quickly throughout the two-story home, and sections of the house had collapsed. They say it took about 100 firefighters two hours to get the fire under control. Firefighters later found the remains of the two victims inside.
"This is a heartbreaking incident for the Parsonsburg community and for the fire service. An off-duty firefighter did what firefighters do — he acted without hesitation to try to save lives. We are grateful he is expected to recover," says Acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray. "Tragically, two lives were lost, which reminds us how quickly fires can turn deadly. Every home should have working smoke alarms and a home escape plan."
The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation, according to fire officials. Deputy State Fire Marshals have not determined whether smoke alarms were present or not. The victims were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where they will be identified and their cause of death determined.