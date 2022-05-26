STEVENSVILLE, Md.- With rain chances increasing as we head into the holiday weekend, inclement weather may disrupt two-way operations (during which one lane of eastbound traffic is directed to the westbound span) on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge on Friday into Saturday, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.
Two-way is prohibited during bridge wind warnings/restrictions, fog or times of precipitation, increasing the likelihood of extensive eastbound delays. Weather and traffic volumes permitting, the bridge officials will implement two-way operations to help alleviate eastbound delays at the Bay Bridge. Conditions will be continuously monitored. MDTA encourages drivers to keep up with weather reports, and if you are able, travel when inclement weather is not anticipated.
Travel off-peak when going from shore to shore. The best times to travel the Bay Bridge this holiday period include:
- Thursday, May 26 – before 10 a.m. and after 9 p.m.
- Friday, May 27 – before 8 a.m. and after 9 p.m.
- Saturday, May 28 – before 8 a.m. and after 4 p.m.
- Sunday, May 29 – before 11 a.m. and after 9 p.m.
- Memorial Day Monday, May 30 – before 9 a.m. and after 11 p.m.
Motorists should stay on US 50 on both sides of the bridge to keep local roadways open for first responders and residents.
For the most up-to-date information, call 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726) or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/TheMDTA.