SALISBURY, MD - Governor Wes Moore has announced the first round of grant awards through a new economic growth initiative, with Salisbury Airport among the first to receive funds.
The Maryland Economic Development Corporation’s Maryland Business Ready Sites Program, established following an executive order from Moore, is aimed to speed up improvements and growth at various businesses across Maryland.
“Economic growth is the key to our success,” said Gov. Moore. “Today, we take an important step forward in our commitment to uplift industries of the future and create jobs. From projects in Mountain Maryland to the Eastern Shore, we are investing in communities in every corner of our state to expand access to work, wages, and wealth for all.”
On July 9, Moore announced the first six projects to receive Site Improvement Grants to bring improved site access, utility upgrades, clearing, and grading to help accelerate the projects’ development.
Among the six is Salisbury Airport, which Moore’s office says will receive $450,000 to prepare the airport’s property for new hangars.
“The project will leverage Salisbury Airport’s central location on the Eastern Seaboard and substantial opportunity for growth, while supporting new jobs in the aerospace mechanic industry,” Moore’s office said Wednesday. “Salisbury Airport also received a Site Characterization Grant for a business park adjacent to the airfield.”
Further information on the Maryland Business Ready Sites Program can be found here.